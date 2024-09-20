Arsenal’s Odegaard faces lengthy injury absence

His national team doctor had suggested he would be sidelined for a “minimum of three weeks”

Martin Odegaard. Pic/AFP

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be out “for a while” with an ankle injury he suffered on international duty with Norway, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday.

Odegaard twisted his ankle in Norway’s Nations League match against Austria earlier this month. His national team doctor had suggested he would be sidelined for a “minimum of three weeks”.

