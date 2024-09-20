Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arsenals Odegaard faces lengthy injury absence

Arsenal’s Odegaard faces lengthy injury absence

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Bergamo (Italy)
AFP |

Top

His national team doctor had suggested he would be sidelined for a “minimum of three weeks”

Arsenal’s Odegaard faces lengthy injury absence

Martin Odegaard. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Arsenal’s Odegaard faces lengthy injury absence
x
00:00

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be out “for a while” with an ankle injury he suffered on international duty with Norway, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Jhingan slams age fraud issue in Indian sport



Odegaard twisted his ankle in Norway’s Nations League match against Austria earlier this month. His national team doctor had suggested he would be sidelined for a “minimum of three weeks”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK