Updated on: 04 April,2025 10:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

He also warned engineers against withholding contractors' payments without valid reasons. If payments are unjustifiably delayed, the engineers will be held responsible and action will be taken against them, the civic chief further cautioned

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani holds a review meeting on the road conretisation works in Mumbai, on Friday.

Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani has expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of road concretisation work in the eastern suburbs. In a review meeting held in the civic body headquarters in south Mumbai, Gagrani has warned that if contractors do not improve the working method, their contract will be revoked and strict action will be taken against them.


He also warned engineers against withholding contractors' payments without valid reasons. If payments are unjustifiably delayed, the engineers will be held responsible and action will be taken against them, the civic chief further cautioned.


While the road works are in progress, it is extremely necessary for contractors to use road dividers and barricading for the safety of citizens and green cloth covering and green net to avoid pollution, the officials were told. If any shortcomings remain while the work is in progress, the contractors should remain vigilant and rectify them immediately. Strict action will be taken if the contractor neglects or deliberately does wrong things, Gagrani warned.


The Mumbai civic body is facing a lot of criticism from residents over the ongoing road works. However, this criticism should be taken positively and viewed as an opportunity and a challenge, said Gagrani.

"If the ongoing concretisation works are completed before the monsoon, the problem of potholes will be reduced, road connectivity will increase, and the journey of Mumbaikars will become smoother. Mumbaikars will have a pleasant experience," said Gagrani in the meeting. He also stated that no compromise will be tolerated over quality while expediting the concretisation works, and has asked the stakeholders concerned to remain more vigilant in this regard.

In the first phase of the concretisation work, 698 roads on 324 kilometres is underway, while in the second phase, 1,420 roads spanning across 377 kilometres will be concretised. Nine contractors have been appointed for the road works, and there is a difference in the progress of their work.

Gagrani has directed the contractors to complete the road works by May 31, failing which strict action will be taken against the contractor concerned.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar was also present during the meeting. 

 

 

