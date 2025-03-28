BMC chief has ordered all BMC ward officials to make sure that debris and barricades are removed after the work is completed ahead of the Mumbai monsoon, the officials said

Proper coordination among all agencies is essential to ensure uninterrupted suburban railway services, Gagrani stated. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani chairs monsoon preparedness meeting, orders joint survey of waterlogging-prone spots in Mumbai x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Friday chaired a high-level monsoon preparedness meeting and ordered a joint survey of waterlogging-prone spots in city, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gagrani ordered all BMC ward officials to make sure that debris and barricades are removed after the work is completed ahead of the Mumbai monsoon, they said.

A joint survey of waterlogging-prone spots should be conducted, and necessary measures should be planned.

Proper coordination among all agencies is essential to ensure uninterrupted suburban railway services, Gagrani stated, the officials said.

Bhushan Gagrani chaired a district disaster management authority's pre-monsoon meeting, which was held at the civic headquarters on Friday. During the meeting, he said all agencies working under MMRDA, Metro projects, and other development must ensure that no debris is left at project sites. Assistant Commissioners of each ward must coordinate with respective agencies to remove construction debris. Once the local work is complete, barricades should be removed to restore traffic movement, they said.

All additional Commissioners and other officials of the BMC, along with representatives of other government agencies, were present for the meeting. In this meeting, Gagrani also directed that the public announcement systems in railway stations remain operational and that tree trimming within railway premises be completed by the end of May, an official said.

According to the official, during heavy rains, dewatering pumps are installed in low-lying areas. This year, 482 such pumps will be deployed across the city and suburbs. The civic chief suggested that geo-tagging should be used to track their operation, and any pump failing to function on time must result in action against the responsible officials.

Certain locations in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs are prone to landslides. The district administration should coordinate and implement precautionary measures in these areas. Citizens living in landslide-prone zones should be relocated to safer places, and they should be given disaster preparedness training, he instructed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials assured that their teams will remain ready for emergency rescue operations in Mumbai during the monsoon. The Indian Navy has also been directed to keep its teams and divers on standby, the officials said.