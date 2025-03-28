Mumbai: BMC increases fine for open waste burning to Rs 1,000 from April 1

To ensure strict enforcement, teams at the ward level have been formed to monitor and prevent open waste burning

BMC headquarters. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a tenfold increase in the fine for open waste burning, raising it from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, effective April 1, 2025. This move aims to curb air pollution and promote environmental awareness.

To ensure strict enforcement, teams at the ward level have been formed to monitor and prevent open waste burning. Each team will consist of a Junior Supervisor from the Solid Waste Management Department, a Nuisance Detector (ND Staff), and a Mukadam.

The Brihanmumbai Sanitation and Health Bye-Laws, 2006, framed under Section 462 (EE) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, governs solid waste management. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. (Mrs.) Ashwini Joshi, the BMC is reinforcing public compliance with waste disposal regulations.

Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar highlighted that open waste burning releases toxic gases and particulate matter, significantly deteriorating air quality and increasing respiratory diseases. Despite previous fines, violations continued, prompting the administration to introduce the Rs 1,000 penalty.

Open burning is frequently observed in open plots, construction sites, and roadside areas, where dry leaves and mixed waste are commonly incinerated. The new fine aims to deter such practices and protect Mumbai’s air quality.

The enforcement teams will not only penalize offenders on the spot but will also engage in citizen awareness programs to promote environmental conservation.

The BMC urges all citizens to comply with the new regulations and contribute to a cleaner, healthier Mumbai.