State government and BMC face criticism for failing to alert Mumbaikars about deteriorating air quality, known to severely impact health

Bandra East is enveloped in smog on Friday evening. Pic/Ashish Raje

Although the BMC is implementing its Dust Mitigation Plan (DMP) to arrest air pollution levels, its efforts have not borne fruit, as large swathes of Mumbai continue to be blanketed by smog that has severely reduced visibility and pushed air quality indices into unhealthy ranges. As the air quality continues to deteriorate, calls for timely health advisories and alerts have grown louder, with the state government and the civic body facing flak for failing to issue timely warnings to Mumbaikars.

A look at the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has pointed out how the neighbourhoods such as Malad West, Borivli East, Kandivli West, Navy Nagar in Colaba, Mazagaon, and parts of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi have borne the brunt, with pollution levels remaining consistently poor. Some experts point to a confluence of weather patterns trapping pollutants near the ground while others blame localised pollution and the “urban canyon effect” where tall buildings impact air quality and the temperature of streets.

Buildings near Bandra Bandstand are veiled by smog, on Friday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Friday’s readings

According to the standard AQI scale, readings from 0 to 50 are considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, 401 to 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

On Friday evening, Mumbai recorded an overall AQI was 156 (moderate). In the morning, Navy Nagar recorded an AQI of 302 (very poor), which gradually dropped to 265 (poor) by the afternoon. Around 5 pm, other stations that recorded poor AQI in Mumbai and MMR included Borivli East (207), Malad West (265) and Mazagaon (207). Meanwhile, the MPCB AQI monitoring station at Siddivinayak Nagar in Ulhasnagar recorded an AQI value of 303 (very poor).

Dr Sanjeev Mehta, pulmonologist

Civic body crackdown

BMC ward-level flying squads inspected 868 construction sites (including Metro zones) on December 25. The solid waste management (SWM) department has also introduced a standard operating procedure to manage construction debris and waste, aiming to improve air quality. During these inspections, 28 sites were served notices for failing to comply with air pollution control guidelines.

In 24 administrative wards, water is sprayed in two shifts using truck-mounted fog mist cannons. Special attention is given to sites where construction, demolition or excavation activities are ongoing. Environmental sub-engineers of each ward coordinate with various departments and conduct daily site inspections to determine vehicle routes. Additionally, 100 tankers, including 67 with a 5,000-litre capacity and 39 with a 9,000-liter capacity, have been deployed for brushing and washing roads. E-sweeper equipment is also being used to clean roads and footpaths to effectively control dust. The BMC has also deputed clean-up marshals to enforce dust mitigation guidelines.

Sumaira Abdulali, convenor, Awaaz Foundation

On Friday, the BMC collected Rs 52,000 in fines from those who dumped solid waste and debris at public areas. The civic body also seized 159 tons of dumped debris, the dust of which potentially contributes to air pollution. Almost 250 km of roads were washed by civic teams.

Fluctuations over a week

As per the analysis of data accessed by mid-day from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it was found that between December 20 and December 27, air quality measurements across various stations in Mumbai showed notable fluctuations. We picked eight air quality monitoring stations in Mumbai which recorded poor AQI on December 20: Malad West, Borivli East, Kandivli West, Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mazagaon, Shivaji Nagar-Govandi, Deonar and Chembur.

A bird is silhouetted against a hazy sky in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Initially, from December 20 to December 22, most locations reported AQI values hovering in the mid- to upper-200s. This typically falls under the “poor” to “very poor” category on common AQI scales. However, there was a marked dip in AQI levels on December 23 and 24, particularly at stations such as Chembur and Deonar, which saw readings drop to around 99 and 101, respectively, indicating temporarily better air quality. However, citizens in these areas still complained of poor air quality on these days.

As for station-by-station AQI patterns and recordings, Borivli East (IITM) registered some of the highest values, peaking at 304 on December 25, while Malad West (IITM) soared to 314 on December 21 and again to 297 on December 27. In contrast, Chembur (MPCB) recorded the lowest single reading of 99 on December 23, and Deonar (IITM) recorded 101 on December 24. Kandivli West (BMC) mostly ranged around 200+, dipping to 137 on December 24. Navy Nagar showed one of the biggest day-to-day swings, plunging from 296 (December 22) to 142 (December 23), then rising again and recoding an AQI value of 302 on December 27. In the eastern suburbs, Shivaji Nagar recorded moderate values, ranging between 114 and 239, though data were unavailable beyond December 24.

Carter Road in Bandra West, on Friday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Brief respite

One consistent pattern across most stations was a considerable dip around December 23-24, likely driven by transient weather factors such as wind direction and humidity that dispersed pollutants experts suspected. Unfortunately, the respite was short-lived. After December 24, AQI levels at many locations began to climb once again, indicating a return to more stagnant conditions.

Overall, these observations suggest that Mumbai’s air quality remained predominantly in the “poor” category during this period, with several stations registering spikes into the “very poor” range.

The south Mumbai skyline shrouded in smog. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

As per an analysis of CPCB data by climate tech start-up Respirer Living Sciences Pvt Ltd, overall the first three weeks of December have not shown a large difference with respect to the PM2.5 levels for the same duration in 2023. In the previous year, the levels were 59.33, while this December, the recorded levels were 61.57.

Respirer CEO Ronak Sutaria noted that the Borivli East (IITM) monitor recorded an increase of 38 per cent while the Borivli East (MPCB) monitor recorded a decrease of 6.5 per cent. An increase of more than 60 per cent was observed in Kandivli East and Worli in the first three weeks as compared to last year. While Kurla saw PM2.5 levels decreasing by 56 per cent, Sewri and Bhandup monitors recorded a decrease of more than 30 per cent.

Dr Gufran Beig, chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Sciences

Scientists’ insights

Dr Gufran Beig, chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS), said, “Mumbai is surrounded by sea on three sides, so surface windspeed is normally higher. There is also wind reversal now and then. When winds originate from the oceanic side, it is clean and it sweeps away all the city’s pollution leading to cleaner AQI but when it gets reversed, AQI deteriorates. This cycle continues for the whole year. Mumbai is blessed by this geography. Normally, when Mumbai’s humidity is high, particulate matter attaches to moisture droplets and remains close to the ground, worsening air quality. Currently, moisture levels are low, and strong horizontal and vertical winds propel pollutants upward until they encounter an inversion layer that prevents them from rising further. As a result, the pollution lingers just below this layer, creating the hazy, smoggy conditions observed from below.”

He added, “Mumbai’s air quality shows significant hyperlocal variability, largely due to region-wise factors such as high humidity, garbage burning, vehicular traffic, and construction activity like in areas such as Malad, Borivli and Kandivli. Areas like Deonar, Shivaji Nagar frequently experience fluctuating pollution levels because of the nearby dumping grounds, while coastal neighbourhoods such as Colaba and Mazagaon see worse conditions in winter when pollutants get trapped under a higher boundary layer.”

According to Dr Beig, many monitoring stations that report lower AQI values are located away from these hotspots, often much inside greener pockets thus highlighting lower AQI values. “The CPCB guidelines do recommend distance from pollution sources or hotspots but do not specify how far these sensors can be placed within cleaner areas. As a result, these readings may not always capture the true extent of Mumbai’s air quality challenges.”

Dr Rakesh Kumar, president of the Society for Indoor Environment (SIE) and former Director and Head of the NEERI Zonal Centre in Mumbai, “Over the last few days, we have seen poor air quality in many parts of the city, particularly in Malad, Borivli Kandivli and Colaba areas, where it remains consistently low for the past days. Winter-related moisture is trapping pollutants, creating a phenomenon that wasn’t observed earlier, which is intriguing for us. For the past eight to 10 years, we have also been witnessing low visibility, which was not an issue in Mumbai during the winter. Mumbai is usually blessed with sea winds that help blow pollutants away. Mumbai’s coastal location facilitates the dispersion of polluted air. However, the city’s growing skyline seems to be acting like an urban canyon, and the wind flow is partial. The urban canyon effect is when tall buildings trap pollutants from traffic, infrastructure and other sources, making it difficult for them to escape.

While construction dust settles over time, gaseous pollutants linger and hang in the air, forming a haze blanket. Adding to this are smaller, often untracked sources, like garbage burning, that steadily raise pollution levels alongside our increasing population density.

Kumar added: “Sometimes we have witnessed that there is a haze blanket in the city and low visibility however the AQI value recorded is into moderate category. These things need a closer look.”

‘Health advisories needed’

Organisations across the state have been demanding public health advisories on air quality so that vulnerable groups are protected from severe impacts of air pollution. Historically, Mumbai’s AQI used to be “satisfactory to moderate” throughout the monsoon season, which typically lasts from June until the end of September as regular rainfall helps wash away suspended particulate matter. However, as the dry season approaches, pollution levels are expected to rise, particularly during and after Diwali, when air quality often enters the “poor” range and remains problematic until the end of winter.

Pulmonologists and health experts have observed a yearly spike in respiratory issues, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, beginning in October.

Dr Sanjeev Mehta, a leading pulmonologist at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, said, “Every year, we see a rise in patients with respiratory problems from October onwards, which directly aligns with worsening air quality. Short and long-term exposure to polluted air can lead to a range of health issues.”

He added. “I’m not suggesting shutting down the city, but issuing alerts, similar to flood or heavy rain warnings, would enable people to take extra precautions, like adjusting medication doses, using a nebuliser or just staying indoors. It would act like a lighthouse, guiding the public on days when pollution is severe.”

Dr Mehta further pointed out that cough and breathlessness are especially prominent this season. “In the past few days, AQI levels have declined, and over the past two weeks, we’ve noted an uptick in patients with symptoms such as burning eyes, nasal discharge, coughing and chest congestion. This rise in particulate matter is clearly the culprit. It’s not about blaming the government, but ‘bad air day’ alerts could really help the public overall and not just those with respiratory issues. Polluted air doesn’t just worsen respiratory conditions; it can also trigger burning eyes, a runny nose and persistent coughing,” he said.

ExpertSpeak

Environmental experts are calling for immediate measures to control air pollution, including better regulation of vehicular emissions and dust control at construction sites. They also urged the authorities to intensify air quality monitoring.

Sumaira Abdulali, convenor of Awaaz Foundation has been writing to the BMC and state government demanding that the civic body must issue public health warnings on days when the AQI rises beyond safe health limits.

Organisations across the state have been demanding that urban local bodies (ULB) must mandatorily issue timely health advisories publicly to alert citizens about ‘bad air days’ which will help save vulnerable groups from the severe impacts of air pollution.

Abdulali said, “Mumbai is one of Maharashtra’s 18 non-attainment cities. A non-attainment city is one that does not fulfil the Union Environment Ministry’s stipulated air quality requirements. Since poor air quality and its impact on health are a significant concern for Mumbai not just during winter, but throughout the year. I have been urging the BMC to issue health advisories but it has failed to take the matter seriously.”

Dr Beig, too, has been urging the state government and urban local bodies to start issuing regular health advisories and alerts for citizens on days the air quality is bad.

“Every municipal body in the 132 cities in the country found to have poor air quality is required to put out an alert in such cases, the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) stipulates. The plan for AQI forecasting and sending health alerts will raise public awareness, which will ultimately result in a reduction in health risk, activists say. Despite geographical advantages and favourable meteorology, air pollution is rapidly becoming a matter of concern in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and the MMR,” Beig said.

With inputs from Sameer Surve

302

AQI of Colaba’s Navy Nagar area on Friday morning

297

AQI of Malad West on Friday evening

Health impact of high pollution levels

Weakened immunity: Even short-term exposure to pollutants can cause allergic reactions and seasonal illnesses. Many residents experience persistent colds, coughs, and fatigue due to the strain on their immune systems.

Respiratory conditions: Inhaling pollutants like PM2.5 irritates the lungs and airways, leading to conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and COPD. These conditions become more prevalent as air quality worsens.

Other issues: Prolonged exposure to poor air quality has also been linked to increased risks of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes, according to multiple studies.