Civic chief has ordered immediate action against construction site operators if pollution levels are found to be above limit

A construction site in Byculla. File pic/Ashish Raje

As air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted.

After a detailed discussion at the meeting held on Monday, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani instructed that sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit. In addition, 25-foot-high barricading has been made mandatory for all projects being carried out by the BMC and Metro authorities, including bridges and flyovers. Construction-related guidelines are applicable to all private, government and semi-government authorities including the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Port Trust, Airports Authority of India and Railways.

Enforcement teams comprising two engineers, a police officer and a marshal will visit the premises concerned. If it is found that the guidelines are not being followed stop-work notices will be issued and the site will be sealed immediately. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will simultaneously monitor the air pollution emitted by various industries.

Guidelines issued by the civic body

. It is mandatory for all project proponents to erect a 35-foot-high sheet/metal cover around construction projects over 70 metres.

. There must be a sheet/metal cover of at least 35 feet around all projects more than one acre in area and at least 25 feet around projects with an area of less than one acre.

. It is mandatory to enclose all buildings under construction or being demolished by covering them completely with green cloth/jute/tarpaulin on all sides.

. Water should be continuously sprinkled or sprayed while doing the actual demolition work, during loading and unloading of construction materials and any other materials which cause dust.

. All vehicles carrying construction materials should be fully covered.

. CCTV cameras should be installed from all sides at all project sites.

. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems should be deployed at all work sites

. Grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing and trimming operations should be carried out in enclosed areas and constantly sprayed with water while working to prevent airborne dust.