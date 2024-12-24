BMC chief Gagrani has called for strict action from all concerned authorities to control air pollution

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani addressing the meeting on Tuesday. Pic/BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday held a high-level meeting on air pollution in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Speaking at the fifth meeting of the Coordination Committee for Air Pollution Control, held at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, he stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to improve air quality in the region, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Dr. Avinash Dhakne, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Kailas Shinde, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Katkar, Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, and other officials from the BMC, pollution control, and traffic departments.

The Coordination Committee was established in compliance with the directives of the High Court to take action on air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The committee includes representatives from various municipal corporations, police departments, and environmental agencies, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), CIDCO, MHADA, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

During the meeting, Gagrani stated that air quality in the region had been worsening, which is a serious concern for the health and well-being of residents.

He said that it is essential for all municipal corporations, police departments, and related authorities to prioritize air pollution control and implement strict measures to improve air quality, the statement said.

Gagrani further pointed out that the High Court had given specific instructions to address the deteriorating air quality in the city and urged all agencies to focus particularly on areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped significantly. He recommended paying special attention to areas within a 5-kilometer radius of regions with high pollution levels and identified sources contributing to air pollution.

"The control of air pollution is a collective responsibility of all agencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Even if one agency performs exceptionally well, it will not be sufficient if other areas are facing deteriorating air quality. Therefore, every agency must work together in a highly coordinated and effective manner to combat air pollution," Gagrani said, the official statement stated.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement targeted actions in the most affected areas and ensure that all relevant authorities work together to control air pollution effectively, it said