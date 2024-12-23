Mumbai's air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels, with the AQI reaching 220 on 23 December 2024. The city is expected to experience overcast skies and haze throughout the day.

Mumbai's skies are set to remain mostly overcast today, 23 December 2024, with haze lingering throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city's air quality has deteriorated, reaching unhealthy levels, which has raised concerns for residents.

The IMD forecasts temperatures in Mumbai to range from a low of 21°C in the morning to a high of 28°C by the afternoon. The sun is expected to rise at 7:07 AM and set at 6:06 PM, offering roughly 11 hours of daylight. However, the more pressing concern today is the city’s air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at a concerning 220, classifying the air as 'unhealthy'. The deteriorating AQI has led to reduced visibility, and residents with respiratory issues are urged to limit outdoor activities. Experts recommend wearing masks to minimise exposure to pollutants.

Several areas in Mumbai have recorded high AQI levels. Colaba leads with an AQI of 273, followed by Borivali East at 271, Malad West at 266, Mazgaon at 258, Kandivali West at 234, and Deonar at 210. These readings are far above the safe limits, which has led to widespread concern about the health impacts of the polluted air.

The weather outlook for the next few days shows no immediate relief from the haze. On 24 December, Mumbai will continue to experience hazy skies with partial cloudiness, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 31°C. The following day, 25 December, will bring slightly higher temperatures, ranging from 22°C to 34°C, with a partly cloudy sky and persistent haze.

On 26 December, the city is expected to see a predominantly overcast sky with mist, with temperatures hovering between 23°C and 34°C. A return to partly cloudy skies with some haze is expected on 27 December, with temperatures between 23°C and 32°C. Finally, on 28 December, the city will experience more overcast skies and hazy conditions, with temperatures between 21°C and 30°C.

As the AQI remains high, residents are advised to monitor the air quality and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health during this period of poor air quality.