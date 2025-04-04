The first phase of the flyover, comprising six girder sections, has been successfully completed. Work on the remaining two phases has also picked up pace, with 12 more girders to be placed. The flyover will aim to ease traffic congestion and provide quicker routes for commuters travelling between the eastern and western parts

The construction of the Vikhroli flyover, connecting Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs near Vikhroli Railway Station, is in its final stages. The first phase of the flyover, comprising six girder sections, has been successfully completed, with all iron girders now in place at the project site. Work on the remaining two phases has also picked up pace, with 12 more girders to be placed in these sections. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to open the flyover to traffic by the end of May.

Under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the civic body has been spearheading significant infrastructural projects aimed at improving the city's connectivity. The flyover project at Vikhroli is part of the broader initiative to ease traffic congestion and provide quicker routes for commuters travelling between the eastern and western parts of Mumbai.

The flyover, being constructed along the Central Railway line will be 12 metres wide and 615 metres long. Of this, the BMC is handling the construction of 565 metres, while the remaining 50 metres will be managed by the railways. The girders being installed weigh around 25 metric tonnes each and have a length of 25 to 30 metres. The girders are being placed in three phases, with six girders already installed in the first phase.

The flyover will have a total of 19 pillars: 12 on the eastern side and seven on the western side. Currently, around 85 per cent of the work has been completed, and the remaining 15 per cent is scheduled to end by the end of May. Once completed, the flyover will significantly reduce travel time for vehicles heading towards Powai via the Eastern Express Highway, offering relief for both commuters and motorists.

Additionally, the flyover will benefit drivers travelling from stations such as Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg, located within a 5-kilometre radius.

The eastern side of the flyover is 95 per cent complete, while work on the western side is ongoing. The approach to the western side is also finished.

The western side of the flyover will curve near a school, where the "deck slab" will be installed. This part of the project is expected to be completed soon.

Upon completion, the Vikhroli flyover will streamline traffic flow in a crucial part of Mumbai, providing much-needed relief to local commuters and reducing overall travel time.