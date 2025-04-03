Central railway completed the commissioning of 325.93 kilometers of track, which includes both safety clearance and engine trial runs for new routes

Central Railway has made major progress in improving its infrastructure during the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that the Central railway completed the commissioning of 325.93 kilometers of track, which includes both safety clearance and engine trial runs for new routes.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the key accomplishments-

It includes safety clearance of 258.44 kms of track given by Commissioner Railway Safety and completion of engine trial run of 67.49 kms of track.

"Several key yards underwent remodelling to enhance capacity. A total of nine major yards, including CSMT, Khandwa, and Sindi, received updates to improve efficiency and safety. Alterations were also made at Kasara, Chalisgaon, and Godhani," the official statement said.

It further said that Central Railway has completed 3 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 3 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), contributing to safer and smoother travel for passengers and vehicles and the Railway Board received 19 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), with 6 already approved and 13 awaiting final approval.

Two major traffic facility works have been successfully completed during this FY:-

- Extension of Platform no 10/11 and platform no 12/13 at CSMT for accommodating 24 coach trains and provision of Electronic Interlocking along with yard remodelling work.

- Extension of 3 receipt and despatch lines each in Up and Down lines at Kasara Yard and extension and widening of platform no 1 and 2 at Kasara.

In addition the various Non-Interlocking works done include:

- Yard remodelling in 9 major yards having more than 100 routes viz. CSMT, Khandwa, Sindi, Puntamba, Pachora, Bhandak, Seloo Road, Hinganghat & Chikni Road.

- Alteration in 3 major yards viz. Kasara, Chalisgaon and Godhani.

"A total of 19 Detailed Project Reports have been submitted to Railway Board of which 6 have been approved and 13 are awaiting final approval," the Central Railway statement said.

It said that during the FY 2024-25, 3 Road Over Bridges and 3 Road Under Bridges have been completed under “Plan Heads” (PH) 30.

Central Railway has achieved 100 per cent of the target set by Railway Board, the statement said.