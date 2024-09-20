Breaking News
Jhingan slams age fraud issue in Indian sport

Jhingan slams age fraud issue in Indian sport

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

I have many times felt that I was not good enough, because that boy was stronger, faster, and more mature than me, but it was only because he was older than me,” Jhingan said

Sandesh Jhingan

India and FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan opened up about his experience with age fraud and the challenges it brought. He termed as damaging to players’ confidence since it stems self-doubt at a critical stage of their overall football development. 


Jhingan recounted personal experiences to highlight the negative impact of playing against overage footballers during the inaugural Stay Your Age U-15 football tournament, which took place between September 12 to 18 in Navi Mumbai.


“This needs to stop. Age fraud has been the elephant in the room for so many years. During my younger days, in the U-15 and the U-17 levels, we always knew there was someone older playing in our age group. I have many times felt that I was not good enough, because that boy was stronger, faster, and more mature than me, but it was only because he was older than me,” Jhingan said.

