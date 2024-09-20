Gittens scores brace as Dortmund win

Serhou Guirassy won and converted a penalty in injury time to add gloss to the final score. “We won the game and [scoring] two goals is really good,” said Gittens

Jamie Gittens. Pic/AFP

English winger Jamie Gittens came off the bench to score twice in the final 15 minutes to seal Borussia Dortmund a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in their UCL opener on Wednesday.

Last year’s finalists, who lost to Real Madrid at Wembley in June, got off to a fast start in the new-look league stage. New Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin brought Gittens on as a substitute with 22 minutes remaining and the game goalless.

The 20-year-old scored shortly after, his right-foot shot looping over the head of Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with the aid of a deflection. Again coming off the left flank, Gittens blasted a low shot into the net to score his second with four minutes remaining, snuffing out Brugge’s chance of a comeback.

Serhou Guirassy won and converted a penalty in injury time to add gloss to the final score. “We won the game and [scoring] two goals is really good,” said Gittens.

