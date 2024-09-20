Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Gittens scores brace as Dortmund win

Gittens scores brace as Dortmund win

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Bruges (Belgium)
AFP |

Top

Serhou Guirassy won and converted a penalty in injury time to add gloss to the final score. “We won the game and [scoring] two goals is really good,” said Gittens

Gittens scores brace as Dortmund win

Jamie Gittens. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gittens scores brace as Dortmund win
x
00:00

English winger Jamie Gittens came off the bench to score twice in the final 15 minutes to seal Borussia Dortmund a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in their UCL opener on Wednesday. 


Last year’s finalists, who lost to Real Madrid at Wembley in June, got off to a fast start in the new-look league stage. New Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin brought Gittens on as a substitute with 22 minutes remaining and the game goalless. 



Also Read: ‘Got lucky with that goal’


The 20-year-old scored shortly after, his right-foot shot looping over the head of Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with the aid of a deflection. Again coming off the left flank, Gittens blasted a low shot into the net to score his second with four minutes remaining, snuffing out Brugge’s chance of a comeback.  

Serhou Guirassy won and converted a penalty in injury time to add gloss to the final score. “We won the game and [scoring] two goals is really good,” said Gittens.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league football sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK