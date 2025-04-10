While it’s going to be a grand night with five of the top participants battling to take the ultimate honour, a source close to the development revealed that Gaurav Khanna has won the first season

Gaurav Khanna wins the very first season of Celebrity Masterchef, judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, a source shared with mid-day. Celebrity Masterchef is one of the most loved reality TV shows and is currently in the finale stage. Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi Prakash are the top five finalists of the show who will be seen battling for the chef's coat in the upcoming finale episode.

While it’s going to be a grand night with five of the top participants battling to take the ultimate honour, a source close to the development revealed that Gaurav Khanna has won the first season—but it was not an easy win for him as he fought against tough competition. While the source revealed that Khanna has emerged as the winner, we have also learnt that Tejasswi Prakash was the one who gave him a neck-to-neck fight, and it was not an easy decision to announce Khanna as the ultimate champion.

Gaurav Khanna accused of copying a dish

Gaurav Khanna recently made headlines after he was accused of copying a dessert called Honey Dripping Dessert, originally made by Dives, and claiming it as his own. After the promo of Gaurav receiving praise for the dessert he made in the finale challenge went viral, he was subjected to social media trolling.

Vikas Khanna supports Gaurav Khanna

Later, one of the judges and Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna came out to support Gaurav. While sharing the clip from the show on his stories, Vikas wrote, “Very rarely you witness culinary greatness like this one. I have to admit that this year’s MasterChef was a next-level benchmark for us. I only wish every celebrity contestant the very best.” Farah Khan, who hosts the show, commented, writing, “Truly 🔥.”

Vikas also questioned trolls for making derogatory comments against Gaurav and wrote, “For all those who are commenting on the brilliant dish made by @gauravkhannaofficial, please let me know which chef created it first in the world. Meringue dripping cones have been done for decades. It was the overall flavour profile and presentation that shook us.”

The finale episode of Celebrity Masterchef will air tomorrow, on April 11.