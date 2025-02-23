Dipika Kakar has to quit the cooking based reality show, Celebrity MasterChefs midway because of her health issues.

In Pic: Dipika Kakar

Listen to this article Dipika Kakar reveals the reason behind her exit from Celebrity MasterChef, shares THIS will be her last episode x 00:00

Dipika Kakar has recently made a return to television with the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef, but now the actress has to quit the show midway because of her health issues. Earlier, Dipika and Shoaib, in a vlog on the latter's YouTube channel, shared that the actress has been battling severe shoulder pain. Though with medication she initially managed to continue the show, in a recent vlog, she shared that she was forced to step away as the injury bounced back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dipika Kakar quits Celebrity MasterChef

Taking to her YouTube channel, Dipika Kakar, with a heavy heart, revealed that she had been diagnosed with lymph nodes. She shared, "Last week, when the contestants were celebrating festivals, I started getting pain in my shoulder. Since the time I reached the sets, I started getting shoulder pain, and the production people took me to the hospital."

In the vlog, Dipika revealed that the final episode featuring her on Celebrity MasterChef was the one with Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. The actress shared that although she was going through pain, she pushed her limits and completed the shoot for the episode. However, after that, her discomfort became unbearable, and she had to step back.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s reaction on Dipika’s injury

As per reports, Dipika was paid Rs 2.3 lakh per week for Celebrity MasterChef India. Earlier, while addressing Dipika's injury, Shoaib had shared, "Kabhi kabhi mujhe lagta hai yeh nazar lagne ki wajah se bhi ho sakta hai (Sometimes, I feel like this could also be due to the evil eye). Last week, her journey on Celebrity MasterChef went really well. She won the first immunity pin by recreating Vikas Khanna’s ‘Bhramand.’ It was quite exciting to watch."

About Dipika Kakar’s Personal Life

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of their popular fiction show Sasural Simar Ka. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy Ruhaan on June 21, 2024.