Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim merged two flats on their floor and are now living in a grand 5 BHK with their son, Ruhaan

In Pic: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and their luxurious home

From walk-in closet to grand hall: Step into Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's luxurious 5 BHK in Mumbai

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are two of the most successful television actors in the TV industry. The couple, who have long dreamed of owning a luxurious house, are finally the proud owners of a beautiful 5 BHK in Mumbai. The couple merged two flats on their floor and are now living in a grand 5 BHK with their son, Ruhaan. Here's a quick view of their grand abode:

The Picture-perfect part

Dipika and Shoaib are both influential personalities, and being on social media requires keeping their picture game strong. So, Shoaib and Dipika decided to build a picture-perfect area of their own in the house. The couple has created an aesthetically pleasing pathway, which is just perfect for clicking pictures for their social media.

Grand Hall

Dipika and Shoaib's huge house features a grand hall. The big area will leave you mesmerized with its beautiful black-and-white color scheme with a touch of gold. Their hall features European-style molding on the walls with golden strips running along the exquisite white marble.

Guest Bathroom

The couple decided to keep it minimal with black-and-white capsule designs for the guest bathroom. What stands out in the small yet perfect bathroom is the gold fixtures.

The Breathtaking Bedroom

Next on the "we will make you jealous" list is the grand and comfortable bedroom. The walls feature European-style molding with mirror strips that scream sophistication, while the peach-toned bedrest will surely tickle your aesthetic sense.

Walk-in Closet

Tell us one person who doesn't want a walk-in closet in their house. Dipika and Shoaib are literally living everyone's dream with a huge walk-in closet filled with stunning clothes. But no one can deny that the duo has given their sweat and blood to earn what they have right now.

Sofa and Dining Table

There are many other things that can make us jealous of Dipika and Shoaib's beautiful house. A few of them include a beautiful yellow sofa, a huge white dining table that matches the aesthetics, and a large television.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.