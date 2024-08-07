Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday wish has melted Dipika's heart as she reacted to it. Dipika reshared Shoaib's post on her Instagram story and wrote a cute message for hetr

In Pic: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Yesterday, on Dipika Kakar's birthday, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram and shared cute pictures with her along with a heartfelt note. Shoaib shared two pictures, one of him hugging Dipika from behind, while the next has them standing side by side. Dipika opted for a stunning black saree with golden embroidery on the pallu, while Shoaib wore a white shirt and paired it with black pants.

While sharing the pics, Shoaib wrote, "I am going to fight my whole life trying to treat you better than anyone else... because I want to see you happy, that's all that matters to me... happy birthday @ms.dipika love you, blessed to have you in our life." This post melted Dipika's heart as she reacted to it. Dipika reshared Shoaib's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "The love of my life... Meri taqat... Mera guroor... Meri duniya... Mera sukoon ho tum."

Shoaib’s post received a lot of love from his fans. One fan wrote, “Oh wow! What lovely pics, made our day. You both are giving perfect Shoaika goals.” “Man like Shoaib, the way you show your love & gratitude towards your wife Dipika is missing in today's world,” wrote another fan.

A third fan commented, “Happy birthday, you beautiful woman inside out!!” “Happy birthday Dipika ma'am... Aap dono ki jodi duniya ki sabse best jodi hai... Bas hamesha aise hi khush raho,” commented another fan.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.

When Shoaib Ibrahim behaved like a green flag:

It was their son Ruhaan's first birthday, and everyone was planning to do something for the little boy. It was Shoaib Ibrahim who realized the meaning of little things and decided to gift Dipika a present for completing one year of motherhood. Yes, you read it right—Shoaib gifted Dipika Kakar a set of expensive earrings on Ruhaan's birthday as she turned a year older as a mother.