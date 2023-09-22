Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar share first pic of their baby boy Ruhaan

TV actors Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable picture with their baby boy Ruhaan

TV actors Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable picture with their baby boy in a joint Instagram post. The actors who welcomed their son Ruhaan Ibrahim revealed his face as the little one turned three months old. While sharing the photograph, the two wrote, “Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega”.

As soon as the two posted the beautiful picture, fans reacted to it. One fan commented on the post, “Mashallah..dipi pay hai poora ka poora mashallah..thori si jhalak buwa pay hai”. Another fan shared, “MASHA'ALLAH MASHA'ALLAH he's shoooo cuteeeee Allah blessed him lots of love.” “Awwwwww Ruhaan baby may Shiva bless you baby,” wrote another fan. While one commented, “ruhaan look a like ur fathers childhood photo. very cute. god bless him always”. Others dropped heart emojis.

The post is also receiving a lot of love from their friends. Gauahar Khan wrote, “May Allah bless ruhaan. Keep him protected n loved.” Bharti Singh wrote, “ruhaan.”

Apart from the beautiful picture, Shoaib also took to his YouTube channel and released a special vlog to reveal Ruhaan’s face. The vlog is also receiving a lot of love from the actor’s fans. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21, and the actor subsequently informed their fans that their child was delivered prematurely and was being cared for in the NICU. After a long wait, Dipika Kakar and her child were released from the hospital on July 10th.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in ‘Kahaan hum Kahaan tum’ alongside Karan V Grover. She also made a cameo appearance in ‘Sasural Simar ka 2’. There have been rumours of Dipika leaving acting, but the actress clarified that a few misunderstood her statement. Dipika Kakar started vlogging during the lockdown, and she posted her first vlog around Eid 2020.

On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in ‘Ajooni’. It aired from July 26, 2022, to August 23, 2023, on Star Bharat.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown, and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this year.