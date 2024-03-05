Dipika Kakar on Shoaib Ibrahim losing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'Thoda bura toh lagta hai'

Dipika Kakkar addressed Shoaib Ibrahim’s defeat in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and expressed that she is a little hurt by the results

Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, creating history as the first-ever wild card to win the dance reality show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame defeated Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma to become the ultimate winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Shoaib had earlier shared that his journey on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' began with a motivation to fulfil his wife Dipika Kakkar's long-lost Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa dream. In a recent vlog on her channel, Dipika Kakkar addressed Shoaib’s defeat in the dance reality show and expressed that she is a little hurt by the results. “Thoda bura toh lagta hai (it does feel bad a little), it is human nature. After a journey of 17 weeks and all the hard work, coming so close, Shoaib was never at the bottom. He has evolved so much as a dancer, Farah ma’am praising him is a big deal,” Dipika said.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress further added, “Anyways, congratulations to Manisha and Ashutosh, when I was on ‘Jhalak’, Ashu was assisting Vaibhav and this is his first season as a main choreographer, so congratulations to him”.

In the same vlog, Shoaib also admitted that he felt bad about the defeat. “It is obvious to feel bad a little, but it’s okay, always things do not go the way you plan them. I had never thought I would make it to the top 3. So, all I will say is Thank You,” he said.

Earlier, even before the finale, a post circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that Manisha Rani would claim the victory. The tweet said, “History Rewritten #Wildcard wins #ManishaRani is the winner of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11.”

It was just yesterday when Manisha Rani took to her Instagram and shared a picture of all the top 5 lifting the trophy. While sharing the picture, Manisha wrote, “Winner bhale hi hum bane hain, lekin is trophy par hum 5 finalist ka haq hai, kyunki yaha tak aane ke liye hum sabne bahut mehnat ki hai.” While addressing Shoaib, Manisha wrote, “You are a hero, and you are the best dancer, best actor. Sabke dilon par raaj karte ho.”

Reacting to Manisha’s post, Shoaib wrote, “And so are you, sahi mayne mein sabke dilon par raaj karne wali Manisha Rani. Dil se bahut bahut mubarak ek baar phir... enjoy the victory!”