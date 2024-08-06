On Dipika Kakkar's birthday, here’s a throwback to the time when Shoaib Ibrahim turned into a green flag and gifted her a beautiful present

In Pic: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Listen to this article Green flag found! When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar for completing one year of motherhood x 00:00

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the cutest celebrity couple. They never shy away from doing some PDA. While their pictures steal our hearts, it’s their daily vlogs that people sit and wait for. On Dipika Kakkar's birthday, here’s a throwback to the time when Shoaib Ibrahim turned into a green 'flag' and gifted her a beautiful present.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not the first time Shoaib has surprised Dipika, and those who follow their vlog know it. The couple is always up for giving surprises to each other, but recently, Shoaib gifted beautiful gold jhumkas to Dipika, and the reason made all of us emotional.

It was their son Ruhaan's first birthday and everyone was planning to do something for the little boy. It was Shoaib who realized the meaning of little things and decided to gift Dipika a present for completing one year of motherhood. Yes, you read it right—Shoaib gifted Dipika Kakkar a set of expensive earrings on Ruhaan's birthday as she turned a year older as a mother.

As soon as Shoaib dropped the vlog fans started reacting to the vlog. “Mashallah earrings bohat ache hai .shoaib bhai aap dipika ke one year of motherhood ko itna specially treat kiye acha laga shayad thode husband's ye vlog dekhe apne wives ko bhi itni izzat aur hamiyat dedenge to bohat acha hai .Really dipika deserves this gift but unhe europe ki trip bhi leke jana.love ur family,” wrote one fan.

Another fan commented, “Very nice gift. Two beautiful people, pure souls. Love you all”. “Shoaib is a amazing parson, father, husband and son.... Perfectly doing your character good ... We love you sOomuch..and your new look is awesome,” wrote another fan.

Shoaib always gives cute gifts to Dipika, whether it's ordering a Louis Vuitton bag, taking her on a trip to Dubai, buying her diamonds, or gifting her everything she demands.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.