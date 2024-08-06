Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Green flag found When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar for completing one year of motherhood

Green flag found! When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar for completing one year of motherhood

Updated on: 06 August,2024 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Dipika Kakkar's birthday, here’s a throwback to the time when Shoaib Ibrahim turned into a green flag and gifted her a beautiful present

Green flag found! When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar for completing one year of motherhood

In Pic: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Listen to this article
Green flag found! When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar for completing one year of motherhood
x
00:00

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the cutest celebrity couple. They never shy away from doing some PDA. While their pictures steal our hearts, it’s their daily vlogs that people sit and wait for. On Dipika Kakkar's birthday, here’s a throwback to the time when Shoaib Ibrahim turned into a green 'flag' and gifted her a beautiful present.


It's not the first time Shoaib has surprised Dipika, and those who follow their vlog know it. The couple is always up for giving surprises to each other, but recently, Shoaib gifted beautiful gold jhumkas to Dipika, and the reason made all of us emotional.



It was their son Ruhaan's first birthday and everyone was planning to do something for the little boy. It was Shoaib who realized the meaning of little things and decided to gift Dipika a present for completing one year of motherhood. Yes, you read it right—Shoaib gifted Dipika Kakkar a set of expensive earrings on Ruhaan's birthday as she turned a year older as a mother.


As soon as Shoaib dropped the vlog fans started reacting to the vlog. “Mashallah earrings bohat ache hai .shoaib bhai aap dipika ke one year of motherhood ko itna specially treat kiye acha laga shayad thode husband's ye vlog dekhe apne wives ko bhi itni izzat aur hamiyat dedenge to bohat acha hai .Really dipika deserves this gift but unhe europe ki trip bhi leke jana.love ur family,” wrote one fan.

Another fan commented, “Very nice gift. Two beautiful people, pure souls. Love you all”. “Shoaib is a amazing parson, father, husband and son.... Perfectly doing your character good ... We love you sOomuch..and your new look is awesome,” wrote another fan.

Shoaib always gives cute gifts to Dipika, whether it's ordering a Louis Vuitton bag, taking her on a trip to Dubai, buying her diamonds, or gifting her everything she demands.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dipika Kakar birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment News television news TV News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK