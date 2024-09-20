Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to India’s Test squad, fell for a second successive duck in the ongoing tournament

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article Iyer fails again, but top-order ensures India ‘D’ post 306-5 x 00:00

The under-pressure Shreyas Iyer’s dismal run continued but strong performances from the other frontline batters, including Sanju Samson, guided India ‘D’ to 306-5 on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against India ‘B’ here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyer, aiming to make a comeback to India’s Test squad, fell for a second successive duck in the ongoing tournament.

However, Devdutt Padikkal (50), Srikar Bharat (52), Ricky Bhui (56) and Samson (89 not out) smashed half-centuries as India ‘D’ batters produced a solid show.

Also Read: Momentum has shifted in India’s favour: Hasan

At stumps, Samson and Saransh Jain (26) were at the crease. For India ‘B’, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (3-60) was the standout bowler.

Meanwhile, Shashwat Rawat led India ‘A’s dramatic recovery with an unbeaten 122 to steer them to 224-7 on Day One of the Duleep Trophy tie against India ‘C’ here on Thursday.

The left-handed batter, who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket, got support only from Shams Mulani (44 off 76) after India ‘A’ were reduced to 36-5 in the 20th over.

Last match’s centurion Pratham Singh, captain Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag all fell in single digits. Pacer Anshul Kamboj (3-40), who took eight wickets in an innings last week, was again the standout bowler for India ‘C’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever