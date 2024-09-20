Momentum has shifted in India’s favour: Hasan

“I think in the morning, the ball zipped on the pitch. Later, the wicket got settled and the ball was coming on to the bat nicely

Hasan Mahmud. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who dismissed India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the first session on Day One of the first Test here on Thursday, believes the momentum has shifted in favour of the hosts.

“I think in the morning, the ball zipped on the pitch. Later, the wicket got settled and the ball was coming on to the bat nicely. We [fast bowlers] were trying to dominate from morning, but the wicket has improved a lot now. So, we are trying to minimise the runs and the boundary,” Mahmud said at a press conference after the opening day.

“The momentum was with us at one point, but now it has shifted to the other side. Anything can happen. Tomorrow, we get another chance and we will try to work on it,” added the Mahmud, 24, who was born into a farmer’s family in a village near Chattogram.

He was rated by South African pace great Allan Donald and former West Indies speedster Ottis Gibson as the best fast bowler to have come out of the country. Both Donald and Gibson had been part of the team’s coaching staff in the past. Mahmud showed why he’s rated so highly during Bangladesh’s historic Test series sweep in Pakistan recently, and he did an encore on Thursday against a far better batting line-up.

