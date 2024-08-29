Breaking News
West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

Gabriel appeared in 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for the Caribbeans and picked up 202 wickets for his country

Shannon Gabriel. Pic/AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on Wednesday has announced his retirement from international cricket.


Gabriel appeared in 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for the Caribbeans and picked up 202 wickets for his country.



Gabriel took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to announce his retirement. While announcing his retirement, the Caribbean said that during his time of play, he has dedicated himself to playing international cricket for the West Indies.


"During the past 12 years. I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket," Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shannon Gabriel (@shannongabriel85)

"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special," he added.

The Caribbean also revealed future plans and said that he will continue representing my country, Trinidad and Tobago.

"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career," he further added.

Gabriel last played for West Indies in July 2023, since that he has been active in domestic cricket, playing for Trinidad and Tobago.

