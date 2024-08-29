Gabriel appeared in 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for the Caribbeans and picked up 202 wickets for his country

Shannon Gabriel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket x 00:00

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on Wednesday has announced his retirement from international cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel appeared in 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is for the Caribbeans and picked up 202 wickets for his country.

Gabriel took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to announce his retirement. While announcing his retirement, the Caribbean said that during his time of play, he has dedicated himself to playing international cricket for the West Indies.

"During the past 12 years. I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket," Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Gabriel (@shannongabriel85)

"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special," he added.

The Caribbean also revealed future plans and said that he will continue representing my country, Trinidad and Tobago.

"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career," he further added.

Gabriel last played for West Indies in July 2023, since that he has been active in domestic cricket, playing for Trinidad and Tobago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever