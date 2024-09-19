Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and others return for the final round

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

Top

Sanju Samson

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh will get another opportunity to enhance their red-ball credentials when the final round of Duleep Trophy matches begin here on Thursday.


Also Read: India eye Chennai high!



With nine points from two games, India ‘C’ sit at the top of the points table, followed by India ‘B’ (7), India ‘A’ (6) and India ‘D’ (0). Table leaders India ‘C’, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will take on Mayank Agarwal-led India ‘A’, while Abhimanyu Easwaran led India ‘B’ will face India ‘D’, whose captain is under-pressure Iyer.


After being ignored for the Bangladesh series, Iyer had a point to prove but he has not been able to lead from the front thus far in the competition. The performance of India ‘D’ batter Samson and pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be tracked by the selectors.

