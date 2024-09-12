Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Focus will be on Rinku Iyer Washington

Focus will be on Rinku, Iyer, Washington

Updated on: 12 September,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI

India D captain Shreyas Iyer is another player who has been sidelined from the Test squad and only a mountain of runs can get him back to the fold

Focus will be on Rinku, Iyer, Washington

Rinku Singh. Pic/AFP

Focus will be on Rinku, Iyer, Washington
Fringe players like Rinku Singh along with some seasoned names, who have been ignored by the national selectors, will be aiming to attract their attention when Round 2 of the Duleep Trophy begins here on Thursday.


The star power in the season-opening red-ball event will be reduced with the India squad players released for a national camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19.



Also Read: "It’s a little harder to play against the SG ball": Litton Das ahead of India Test


With Shubman Gill leaving for national duty, Mayank Agarwal will lead India A. India B will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Sarfaraz Khan, who made a successful Test debut against England earlier this year, will be eyeing a big knock before joining the national team in Chennai. Focus will shift to Rinku, who was surprisingly not picked for the first round despite an impressive first-class record. Washington Sundar also features in India B. India C openers Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be eyeing runs too. 

India D captain Shreyas Iyer is another player who has been sidelined from the Test squad and only a mountain of runs can get him back to the fold.

