Focus will be on Rinku, Iyer, Washington

Rinku Singh. Pic/AFP

Fringe players like Rinku Singh along with some seasoned names, who have been ignored by the national selectors, will be aiming to attract their attention when Round 2 of the Duleep Trophy begins here on Thursday.

The star power in the season-opening red-ball event will be reduced with the India squad players released for a national camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from September 19.

Also Read: "It’s a little harder to play against the SG ball": Litton Das ahead of India Test

With Shubman Gill leaving for national duty, Mayank Agarwal will lead India A. India B will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Sarfaraz Khan, who made a successful Test debut against England earlier this year, will be eyeing a big knock before joining the national team in Chennai. Focus will shift to Rinku, who was surprisingly not picked for the first round despite an impressive first-class record. Washington Sundar also features in India B. India C openers Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be eyeing runs too.

India D captain Shreyas Iyer is another player who has been sidelined from the Test squad and only a mountain of runs can get him back to the fold.

