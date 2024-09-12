Breaking News
"It’s a little harder to play against the SG ball": Litton Das ahead of India Test

Updated on: 12 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Litton, who scored 56 and 138 in the two Tests, along with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and the young Shadman Islam will form the core of the Bangladesh batting line-up in the Test series, starting September 19 in Chennai

Litton Das

"It’s a little harder to play against the SG ball": Litton Das ahead of India Test
Litton Das, Bangladesh’s batting star in their historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan, feels facing the red SG Test ball in India will pose a different and difficult challenge.


Litton, who scored 56 and 138 in the two Tests, along with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and the young Shadman Islam will form the core of the Bangladesh batting line-up in the Test series, starting September 19 in Chennai.



In Pakistan, Tests are played with Kookaburra balls, which are also used at home by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa. Stitches of the Kookaburra balls aren’t as thick and pronounced as India’s SG Test balls which aid reverse swing. “The ball will be different in India,” Litton was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. 

“It’s a little harder to play against the SG ball. The Kookaburra is easier when it gets old. It’s the opposite with the SG ball. It’s harder to get away against the SG old ball,” added Das whose 138 after Bangladesh were reduced to 26 for 6 in the second Test was a fine knock under pressure. 

bangladesh india test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

