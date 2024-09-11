Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We are well prepared for India says Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana

We are well prepared for India, says Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:28 AM IST  |  Dhaka
PTI |

Top

The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches,” Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket on X

We are well prepared for India, says Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana

Nahid Rana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
We are well prepared for India, says Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana
x
00:00

Having made an instant impact with his brilliant performance in the historic 2-0 triumph over Pakistan, Bangladesh rising speedster Nahid Rana has now set his eyes on the upcoming away Test series against India.


Also read: The Rawalpindi roadmap to failure: Pakistan declares, then loses by 10 wickets



The 21-year-old consistently hit 150 kmph and stood out as the star performer especially in the second innings of the final Test in Rawalpindi where he took 4-44. “Obviously, we are well prepared for the India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches,” Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket on X.


“India are a good team, but the team that plays better cricket will win. We will see when we go there.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh india test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK