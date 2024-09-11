The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches,” Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket on X

Nahid Rana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article We are well prepared for India, says Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana x 00:00

Having made an instant impact with his brilliant performance in the historic 2-0 triumph over Pakistan, Bangladesh rising speedster Nahid Rana has now set his eyes on the upcoming away Test series against India.

The 21-year-old consistently hit 150 kmph and stood out as the star performer especially in the second innings of the final Test in Rawalpindi where he took 4-44. “Obviously, we are well prepared for the India series. We have started training. The more we are prepared the better we will be in execution during the matches,” Rana said in a video shared by Bangladesh Cricket on X.

“India are a good team, but the team that plays better cricket will win. We will see when we go there.”

