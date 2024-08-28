Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The Rawalpindi roadmap to failure Pakistan declares then loses by 10 wickets

The Rawalpindi roadmap to failure: Pakistan declares, then loses by 10 wickets

Premium

Updated on: 28 August,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pakistan found themselves at the mercy of a disciplined and relentless Bangladeshi attack. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s figures of 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan’s 3-44 were instrumental in the collapse, with Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana each adding a wicket to their tally. Shanto lauded his team’s performance, acknowledging the harsh conditions

The Rawalpindi roadmap to failure: Pakistan declares, then loses by 10 wickets

Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan walks out during lunch on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Whatever pretensions Pakistan had of having overcome their tendency to crack under pressure to make it to the World Test Championship final lay shattered after their demoralising defeat in the first Test at home by Bangladesh on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK