The Rawalpindi roadmap to failure: Pakistan declares, then loses by 10 wickets

Pakistan found themselves at the mercy of a disciplined and relentless Bangladeshi attack. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s figures of 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan’s 3-44 were instrumental in the collapse, with Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana each adding a wicket to their tally. Shanto lauded his team’s performance, acknowledging the harsh conditions

Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan walks out during lunch on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Whatever pretensions Pakistan had of having overcome their tendency to crack under pressure to make it to the World Test Championship final lay shattered after their demoralising defeat in the first Test at home by Bangladesh on Sunday.