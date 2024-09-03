PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh completes 2-0 clean sweep with maiden Test series win over hosts Pakistan

A handful of Bangladesh supporters waving the nation's flag were also there to see their country win only a third away series in 33 attempts

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (2R) and Shakib Al Hasan (3R) celebrate after their team's win at the second and last Test (Pic: AFP)

Bangladesh celebrated a historic first-ever Test series win over Pakistan and a 2-0 clean sweep with a tense six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary 25 minutes before the tea break on the fifth and final day to spark jubilation in the away dressing room. A handful of Bangladesh supporters waving the nation's flag were also there to see their country win only a third away series in 33 attempts.

Shakib remained unbeaten on 21 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on 22 as the visitors painstakingly overhauled the tricky 185-run target in PAK vs BAN second Test Openers Zakir Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24), plus skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34), all put runs on the board to help Bangladesh inch their way to a famous win. Pakistan scored 274 and 172 in the second Test while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das's 138 rescued Bangladesh with the bat before fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) wrecked Pakistan on Monday with career-best figures. Bangladesh won the first Test by 10 wickets -- also in Rawalpindi -- for their first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches. Najmul described the series win as momentous and a heroes' welcome awaits when they get home to a country which recently saw protests and the overthrow of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

"It means a lot to Bangladesh cricket and to all the players," said the captain. "I cannot express the feelings but I can say that we all are very happy and overjoyed. "When we came here everybody was determined to do something special and we wanted to win. I am happy that everyone did his job to the best and we have won a historic series."

Bangladesh outplayed the home team in both Tests and were the better bowling side despite having an inexperienced pace attack. Before this, Bangladesh's only away Test series wins came in the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago.

In contrast, Pakistan have now lost six of their last 10 home Tests, drawing the other four. "It is extremely disappointing to lose when you start a busy season," said skipper Shan Masood, whose team faces England in a three-match home series starting next month. "In both the Tests we let them back in the game and in this one from 26-6, so it is something we need to address before our next series."

(With agency inputs)