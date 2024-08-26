Pakistan faced a significant penalty, losing six WTC points, while Bangladesh was docked three points for similar infractions

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi walk back to the pavilion for lunch break (Pic: AFP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced point deductions for Pakistan and Bangladesh in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings due to slow over rates during the first Test held in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan faced a significant penalty, losing six WTC points, while Bangladesh was docked three points for similar infractions.

This disciplinary action followed a historic moment for Bangladesh, who achieved their maiden Test victory over Pakistan on Sunday. The landmark win was especially notable given that it came after 14 encounters with Pakistan, during which Bangladesh had experienced 12 defeats and secured only one draw. This triumph marked Bangladesh's first-ever 10-wicket win in Test cricket.

Pakistan’s over-rate issues were particularly severe, as they were found to be six overs short of the required rate. Consequently, the team was penalized six WTC points and fined 30 percent of their match fee. The over-rate penalties are governed by Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which stipulates a 5 percent match fee fine for each over a team fails to deliver within the allotted time.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, was deemed to be three overs short, resulting in a deduction of three WTC points and a fine of 15 percent of their match fee. According to Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a team incurs a penalty of one point for each over they fall short of the prescribed rate.

The repercussions of these penalties were evident in the WTC standings, with Pakistan sliding to eighth place among the nine teams, while Bangladesh moved up to seventh position. The over-rate issues not only impacted the points table but also underscored the need for teams to adhere to the stipulated over rates to avoid such penalties.

In addition to the team penalties, Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also sanctioned. Shakib was fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. This individual sanction adds to the scrutiny surrounding player conduct and adherence to the ICC's regulations.

The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi starting on Friday. This match will be closely watched as both teams aim to address the issues highlighted during the first Test and make adjustments in their strategies and compliance with over-rate regulations.

Overall, these developments highlight the importance of maintaining proper over rates in Test cricket, as well as the ICC's commitment to enforcing regulations that ensure the smooth conduct of matches. The penalties serve as a reminder to teams of the need for discipline and adherence to the established playing conditions.

As Bangladesh celebrates their historic win and prepares for the final Test, they will be looking to build on their success while Pakistan will be focused on recovering from their setbacks. Both teams will need to navigate the challenges of the game while ensuring they meet the ICC’s standards to avoid further penalties and improve their standings in the World Test Championship.