Shan Masood further mentioned Pakistan's coaching appointments in Test cricket where Jason Gillespie will take over as head coach and Tim Nielsen will take the role of red-ball high-performance coach. The Test series against Bangladesh will kick start on August 21 and Saud Shakeel will be Shan Masood's deputy for the series

Shan Masood (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "There's a lot to play for in the World Test Championship": Shan Masood x 00:00

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan's skipper Shan Masood stated that the side will look to make the best use of their home advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two wins from their five Tests so far, Pakistan have a point percentage of 36.66, which has placed them below India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

Speaking ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood acknowledged as much, stating that the side would look to make the best of their home advantage.

"There's a lot to play for in the World Test Championship. The top two places are yet to be decided, and it can still go with any side," Masood was quoted by ICC as saying.

Also Read: "He took his own life", reveals Graham Thorpe's wife

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh, England, West Indie and South Africa in their upcoming Test matches.

"Our effort would be to make the best use of the home advantage in our seven Tests. And obviously, even in South Africa, we can gain points and win a series, which is a great opportunity for us," he added.

Shan Masood further mentioned Pakistan's coaching appointments in Test cricket where Jason Gillespie will take over as head coach and Tim Nielsen will take the role of red-ball high-performance coach.

"The recent appointments of Jason Gillespie and Tim Nielson are an exciting opportunity for Pakistan cricket. Two experienced coaches have come in both white-ball and red-ball cricket for us, they were big players in their respective fields," the Pakistan Test skipper added.

"It's an exciting opportunity for us, as players, to get exposure to Gillespie, Nielsen, and Gary Kirsten [white-ball head coach]," he further added.

The Test series against Bangladesh will kick start on August 21 and Saud Shakeel will be Shan Masood's deputy for the series.

(With ANI Inputs)