Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (centre) waves at fans from a bus in Lahore yesterday. Pic/AFP

Passionate celebrations by fans and an emotional reunion with his family marked the return of Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, after his flight touched base here on Sunday accompanied by water cannon salute. It was a welcome befitting a national hero as thousands of fans cheered and jostled to get a glimpse of Nadeem, who won the javelin throw gold after finding a distance of 92.97m at the Paris Games.

Upon his arrival, Nadeem embraced his mother, father and elder brother as they garlanded him during an emotional reunion inside the state lounge at the Allama Iqbal international airport. Later, he also met his other family members and some villagers, who travelled all the way from his home town of Mian Channu in the rural Khanewal area of Punjab Province.

