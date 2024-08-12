Breaking News
Family emotional as fans celebrate Nadeem’s return

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

Top

Upon his arrival, Nadeem embraced his mother, father and elder brother as they garlanded him during an emotional reunion inside the state lounge at the Allama Iqbal international airport

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem (centre) waves at fans from a bus in Lahore yesterday. Pic/AFP

Passionate celebrations by fans and an emotional reunion with his family marked the return of Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, after his flight touched base here on Sunday accompanied by water cannon salute. It was a welcome befitting a national hero as thousands of fans cheered and jostled to get a glimpse of Nadeem, who won the javelin throw gold after finding a distance of 92.97m at the Paris Games.


Also Read: Gender row may hurt boxing’s Olympic future



Upon his arrival, Nadeem embraced his mother, father and elder brother as they garlanded him during an emotional reunion inside the state lounge at the Allama Iqbal international airport. Later, he also met his other family members and some villagers, who travelled all the way from his home town of Mian Channu in the rural Khanewal area of Punjab Province.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

