ACC to start U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Jay Shah

Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be held every two years and would serve as a preparatory event for the colts T20 World Cup.

The decision was taken at ACC Executive Board meeting presided by Shah, who will take over as ICC chairman from December 1.

