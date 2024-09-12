ACC to start U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ACC to start U 19 Womens T20 Asia Cup

Updated on: 12 September,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

The decision was taken at ACC Executive Board meeting presided by Shah, who will take over as ICC chairman from December 1

Jay Shah

Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be held every two years and would serve as a preparatory event for the colts T20 World Cup.


The decision was taken at ACC Executive Board meeting presided by Shah, who will take over as ICC chairman from December 1.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

