Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Shafali Verma feels "emotional and happiest" while playing for India

Team India opening batswoman Shafali Verma expressed her feelings on representing the country by saying that playing the sport for India is quite emotional and happiest feeling.

Shafali Verma made her debut for India in 2019 and is set to feature in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Verma, one of the finest openers for India in all formats, said to Star Sports, "It is a big thing for me, from where I have come to play for our country is a big thing, a big honour for me. Wearing the India T-shirt is quite emotional and the happiest feeling as well. Right now, I am thinking about how good I can do for my team and for my country. I have got the T-shirt, but I am focused on how I can carry it and how proud I can make them feel."

Having played five Test matches, Shafali Verma has scored 567 runs and also has one century and 3 half-centuries. Her best score is 205.

In the One-Day Internationals, she featured in 26 matches and has scored 588 runs with four half-centuries. Her highest score in the format is unbeaten 71 runs.

Shafali Verma has also played 81 T20Is since she made her international debut with this format back in 2019, scoring 1,948 runs at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of over 130, with 10 half-centuries. His best score is 81.

Team India will kick start their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand on October 4. The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, is placed in Group A of the competition along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

In the T20 WC last year, Australia defeated South Africa at their home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima ThakorNon-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

(With ANI Inputs)