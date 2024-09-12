2023 ODI WC generated impact of Rs 11.637 crore

The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice. File pic
The 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an “economic impact” of USD 1.39 billion with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries, according to a report released by the ICC on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Irani Cup shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow
The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup.
“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of USD 1.39 billion [Rs 11,637 crore] for India,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever