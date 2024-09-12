The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice. File pic

Listen to this article 2023 ODI WC generated impact of Rs 11.637 crore x 00:00

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an “economic impact” of USD 1.39 billion with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries, according to a report released by the ICC on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Irani Cup shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow

The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of USD 1.39 billion [Rs 11,637 crore] for India,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever