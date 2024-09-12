Breaking News
2023 ODI WC generated impact of Rs 11.637 crore

Updated on: 12 September,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice. File pic

The 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an “economic impact” of USD 1.39 billion with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries, according to a report released by the ICC on Wednesday.


Also Read: Irani Cup shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow



The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event was the biggest-ever ODI World Cup.


“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of USD 1.39 billion [Rs 11,637 crore] for India,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

