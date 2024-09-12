Irani Cup shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow

The match will be played between Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai and a Rest of the India side selected by the national selection committee

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The 2024-25 Irani Cup game, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai from October 1 to 5, has been shifted to Lucknow.

