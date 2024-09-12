The first two days of the game were called off due to a wet outfield. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday.

The covered ground is pictured after the one-off Test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, was called off due to rains, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Rain washes out play on day three between Afghanistan and New Zealand x 00:00

There was no end to the rain woes that have plagued the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand here with the third day’s play also called off without a ball being bowled amid concerns that the entire match would be washed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Hope GCL makes big impact like IPL: Erigaisi

The first two days of the game were called off due to a wet outfield. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever