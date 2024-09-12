Breaking News
Rain washes out play on day three between Afghanistan and New Zealand

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Greater Noida
PTI



The first two days of the game were called off due to a wet outfield. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday.

The covered ground is pictured after the one-off Test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, was called off due to rains, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Pic/AFP

There was no end to the rain woes that have plagued the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand here with the third day’s play also called off without a ball being bowled amid concerns that the entire match would be washed out.


Also Read: Hope GCL makes big impact like IPL: Erigaisi



The first two days of the game were called off due to a wet outfield. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

afghanistan new zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

