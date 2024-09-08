"In some ways it's like tournament sport, isn't it? Even though it's over a longer period of time in the [World] Test Championship, but the value of games is high," Kane Williamson said as quoted by the ICC. After Afghanistan's series, New Zealand will clash with Sri Lanka and will again return to India for the three-match Test series

Kane Williamson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Kane Williamson believes WTC adds greater context to Tests x 00:00

New Zealand is set to play six Test matches over the next two months in India and Sri Lanka. Five out of these six Tests will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

The "Black Caps" are currently placed in the third position in the WTC standings with a point percentage of 50 per cent. They won the inaugural title of the WTC in 2021 and their hunt towards another title continues.

Ahead of the Kiwis' one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Great Noida, Kane Williamson told reporters that the presence of the WTC in the cricketing calendar, with its points system, added greater value to each Test.

"In some ways it's like tournament sport, isn't it? Even though it's over a longer period of time in the [World] Test Championship, but the value of games is high," Kane Williamson said as quoted by the ICC.

"The context around Test cricket with the Test Championship is really key and it's brought out a lot of really exciting games. And so naturally having six Test matches together is a big part of our Test Championship calendar and one that we're excited about," the former skipper added.

After Afghanistan's series, New Zealand will clash with Sri Lanka and will again return to India for the three-match Test series.

The "Black Caps" are yet to win a Test series in India. So far, they have just two Test wins in the country with thye last win coming in 1988. They've done better in Sri Lanka with five Test wins, but their only series win in the island nation in Tests came during their inaugural tour in 1984.

Williamson accepted that the upcoming tours were a demanding prospect, but felt that the Kiwis would benefit from the experience.

"It's really important that we look to grow as a unit. It's nice and clear on how we want to play over here. We always know that it's a tough challenge whenever you play in these parts of the world, slightly different from back home. But you know always a great experience and playing against a really, really strong side," Kane Williamson said.

(With ANI Inputs)