England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

Moeen Ali (Pic: File Pic)

England star all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being snubbed from the "Three Lions" squad for Australia's white-ball series.

Moeen Ali said in an interview with a British newspaper, The Daily Mail that "it was time for the next generation. It felt like the time was right. I've done my part."

Representing England in 68 Test matches, Moeen Ali has scored 3,094 runs with a best score of unbeaten 155 runs. In 138 ODIs, the veteran amassed 2,355 runs and has a highest score of 2,355 runs. Ali played 92 T20I matches and accumulated 1,229 runs. In his entire international career, Moeen Ali has eight centuries and 28 half-centuries.

He also achieved the milestone of completing 1000 runs and 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals.

Further, Moeen Ali stated that he still feels like he can compete at the highest level, but was trying to be realistic about his international future.

"I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't", Moeen Ali told the Mail.

Matthew Mott was fired as head coach of England's limited-overs teams last month after disappointing title defences in the ODI and T20 World Cups and the appetite for change continued with the removal from the squad of Ali and Jonny Bairstow two senior players sharing over 400 caps.

Moeen had been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler in recent years. England host Australia in an eight-game white-ball tour beginning on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In other T20 leagues, the former left-handed batsman played for many teams in which he played a crucial part.

