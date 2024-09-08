Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Kane Williamson expects phenomenal Root to keep breaking records

Kane Williamson expects "phenomenal" Root to keep breaking records

Updated on: 08 September,2024 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kane Williamson is among the fab four batsmen of the current generation which has the likes of England's Joe Root, India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith. Recently, Joe Root went past England great Alastair Cook in the list of the most Test centuries for the country. Root now has 34 tons with 12,390 runs

Kane Williamson expects

Kane Williamson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Kane Williamson expects "phenomenal" Root to keep breaking records
x
00:00

New Zealand's stalwart Kane Williamson admits that he is a huge fan of Joe Root, believing that he will break many records. The "Black Caps" will clash with Afghanistan for one Test followed by Sri Lanka for two and Team India for three Test matches.


Kane Williamson is among the fab four batsmen of the current generation which has the likes of England's Joe Root, India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith.



"(Root) has been phenomenal, and I'm obviously a big fan of his," 34-year-old Williamson told reporters at the Greater Noida ground on Saturday, venue for the Afghanistan clash. "I've enjoyed watching not just him, but obviously those other guys," Kane Williamson said, referring to Kohli and Smith. He called all three "amazing players" that have "moved the game forward in a big way". Root has been among the runs lately, in contrast to the dipping form of Kohli and Smith.


England's star Joe Root has been in sublime form as he registered three centuries and three half-centuries in five home Test matches, including centuries in both innings against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's Cricket stadium.

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the US Open for her third Grand Slam title

Recently, Joe Root went past England great Alastair Cook in the list of the most Test centuries for the country. Root now has 34 tons with 12,390 runs and stands in seventh position on the list of the most runs in the format's history.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with 15,921 runs and 51 centuries in a glittering 200-Test career which ended in 2013. Williamson said Root, who is only 33 years old and has played 146 Tests, has the potential to surpass Tendulkar. 

"There is a lot of attention on what he might achieve in the years to come," he said. New Zealand will be playing their first Test for six months when they take on Afghanistan, but Williamson said he felt confident. 

"Playing for my country, for my team, makes me perform on the field," he said, adding he was "very excited" to play six away Tests which will count towards the World Test Championship. "In some ways, it's like a tournament sport, even though it's over a long period", he said.

(With AFP Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kane williamson joe root england new zealand sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK