Kane Williamson is among the fab four batsmen of the current generation which has the likes of England's Joe Root, India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith. Recently, Joe Root went past England great Alastair Cook in the list of the most Test centuries for the country. Root now has 34 tons with 12,390 runs

Kane Williamson (Pic: File Pic)

Kane Williamson expects "phenomenal" Root to keep breaking records

New Zealand's stalwart Kane Williamson admits that he is a huge fan of Joe Root, believing that he will break many records. The "Black Caps" will clash with Afghanistan for one Test followed by Sri Lanka for two and Team India for three Test matches.

"(Root) has been phenomenal, and I'm obviously a big fan of his," 34-year-old Williamson told reporters at the Greater Noida ground on Saturday, venue for the Afghanistan clash. "I've enjoyed watching not just him, but obviously those other guys," Kane Williamson said, referring to Kohli and Smith. He called all three "amazing players" that have "moved the game forward in a big way". Root has been among the runs lately, in contrast to the dipping form of Kohli and Smith.

England's star Joe Root has been in sublime form as he registered three centuries and three half-centuries in five home Test matches, including centuries in both innings against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's Cricket stadium.

Recently, Joe Root went past England great Alastair Cook in the list of the most Test centuries for the country. Root now has 34 tons with 12,390 runs and stands in seventh position on the list of the most runs in the format's history.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with 15,921 runs and 51 centuries in a glittering 200-Test career which ended in 2013. Williamson said Root, who is only 33 years old and has played 146 Tests, has the potential to surpass Tendulkar.

"There is a lot of attention on what he might achieve in the years to come," he said. New Zealand will be playing their first Test for six months when they take on Afghanistan, but Williamson said he felt confident.

"Playing for my country, for my team, makes me perform on the field," he said, adding he was "very excited" to play six away Tests which will count towards the World Test Championship. "In some ways, it's like a tournament sport, even though it's over a long period", he said.

(With AFP Inputs)