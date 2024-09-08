"We are brave people and we accept challenges": Hashmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan will miss the services of Rashid Khan who has taken a break following a back injury. Hashmatullah Shahidi said it would be tough without Rashid but has the confidence in the inexperienced team's young talent. Further, he stated that the match will also provide opportunities for new names to step up

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Pic: File Pic)

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said that his team has the potential to challenge the world's top teams, but needs more exposure in Test cricket. His team will lock horns with New Zealand for the one-off Test match in Greater Noida without the likes of Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan suffered a bruising introduction to Test cricket in 2018 when they lost to India within two days, but have improved since.

Afghanistan defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024, but have managed to win just three matches out of nine Test games they have played.

"If you look at Test cricket, we are new in this format, we need more experience," Shahidi told reporters at the Greater Noida ground. "As a team and as a country, we are brave people and we accept challenges," he added. "In the future, if we get more chances we will improve, and show that we are the best team."

Afghanistan will miss the services of Rashid Khan who has taken a break following a back injury. Hashmatullah Shahidi said it would be tough without Rashid but has the confidence in the inexperienced team's young talent. Further, he stated that the match will also provide opportunities for new names to step up.

"We have more talented guys, it's an opportunity for them to make their names in the world of cricket", he said. "Everyone is willing to give their best", he said.

"We have talented players, and we can do well in every department, some of our players have hundreds in this format," he added. "It's tough, but if we play to our strength, we can beat any team."

New Zealand will begin their South Asia tour with Afghanistan's one-off Test. Later, they will face Sri Lanka for two Tests and Team India for three Test matches.

"Conditions are foreign to what we are used to, but we are excited about the chance of playing six Test matches on the bounce here in the sub-continent," said Southee. "It's exciting to play cricket in India". Southee said he remained wary of Afghanistan. "Afghanistan have been an improving side for a number of years," he said.

"Any time you come up against them, you know you are in for a fight". He added that spin bowling would play a key part in all six Tests. "When you come to this part of the world, you expect spin to play a heavy role, and we have a number of different options and some quality spinners to turn to," he said. New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in 2021.

(With AFP Inputs)