Hope GCL makes big impact like IPL: Erigaisi

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

The GCL is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format

Arjun Erigaisi

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi hopes the Global Chess League will have a transformative effect on the sport similar to the revolutionary impact IPL had on cricket.


The GCL is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format.



“It’s definitely a great thing that we now have Global Chess League in the chess circuit. I really hope it makes a big impact in the chess world like IPL did to cricket,” Erigaisi said.


The 21-year-old chess prodigy from Warangal has been creating waves this year. He ascended to World No.4 in the FIDE world ratings in June this year after beating France’s Loic Travadon in the French Team Chess Championship 2024.

Having watched the 2013 World Championship match between the legendary Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, Erigaisi is delighted to get a chance to be on the same as the two veterans. “Last year, I was on the same team as Magnus Carlsen, and now I am on the same team as Vishy Anand sir. I remember following the 2013 World Championship Match as a fan, and after 10-11 years, I got the chance to be in the same team as them. It’s a big delight,” said Erigaisi.

The second season of GCL begins in London on October 3. “There are a limited number of team chess tournaments, but I love it whenever I get a chance to participate in a team event,” he added.

