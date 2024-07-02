Breaking News
Chess: Viswanathan Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time

The format featured four players with his compatriot Arjun Erigaise, the World No. 4, as the fourth seed and Bulgarian Veselin Topalov being the other two players in the tournament

Chess: Viswanathan Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time

Viswanathan Anand

Chess: Viswanathan Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand proved his mettle once again and defeated Spaniard Jaime Santos Latasa 3-1 in the finals to win the Leon Masters for the 10th time here.


The 54-year-old Anand, who lived in Spain for many years before shifting his base back to Chennai, proved yet again that this was one of his favourite hunting grounds. It was in 1996, or 28 years back, that Anand won his first title here.


The format featured four players with his compatriot Arjun Erigaise, the World No. 4, as the fourth seed and Bulgarian Veselin Topalov being the other two players in the tournament.

Each round featured four games of 20 minutes each with a 10-second increment after every move.

