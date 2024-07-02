Breaking News
Mumbai: Two killed after their bike falls off bridge in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat
Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover
Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, other cops in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra: Man dies four days after consuming poison at work place in Thane
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Praggnanandhaa draws against Wesley So

Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws against Wesley So

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Bucharest (Romania)
PTI |

Top

The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana of United States still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying a half point lead over world championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa

Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws against Wesley So

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Chess: Praggnanandhaa draws against Wesley So
x
00:00

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa yet again squandered promising position to settle for a draw against American Wesley So in the fifth round of Superbet Classic tournament as none of the five boards produced any decisive result, here.


Also Read: India go down 2-3 to Malaysia in quarters


The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana of United States still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying a half point lead over world championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK