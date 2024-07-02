India go down 2-3 to Malaysia in quarters

The Indians will now participate in the individual championship, beginning from Wednesday. India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing in the quarter-finals, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar

India ran powerhouse Malaysia close, but eventually went down 2-3 in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships on Monday.

The Indians will now participate in the individual championship, beginning from Wednesday. India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing in the quarter-finals, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar.

