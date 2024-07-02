Breaking News
India go down 2-3 to Malaysia in quarters

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Indians will now participate in the individual championship, beginning from Wednesday. India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing in the quarter-finals, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India ran powerhouse Malaysia close, but eventually went down 2-3 in the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships on Monday.


Also Read: World lost a remarkable talent: Sindhu condoles death of Chinese teen shuttler


The Indians will now participate in the individual championship, beginning from Wednesday. India made yet another change to their mixed doubles pairing in the quarter-finals, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar.


