Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night

World lost a remarkable talent: Sindhu condoles death of Chinese teen shuttler

PV Sindhu. Pic/AP, PTI

Chinese shuttler Zhang Zhi Jie, 17, passed away after collapsing in court during a match against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. 


Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night. “Absolutely heartbreaking news. I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang’s family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today,” ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu posted on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever<

