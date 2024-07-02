Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night

PV Sindhu. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article World lost a remarkable talent: Sindhu condoles death of Chinese teen shuttler x 00:00

Chinese shuttler Zhang Zhi Jie, 17, passed away after collapsing in court during a match against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Also Read: Jimmy to mentor English pacers

ADVERTISEMENT

Absolutely heartbreaking news coming from the Junior Asian Badminton Championships about the loss of young badminton player Zhang Zhi Jie.



I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang's family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today. — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 30, 2024

Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night. “Absolutely heartbreaking news. I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang’s family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today,” ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu posted on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever<