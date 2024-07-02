World lost a remarkable talent: Sindhu condoles death of Chinese teen shuttler

Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night
PV Sindhu. Pic/AP, PTI
Chinese shuttler Zhang Zhi Jie, 17, passed away after collapsing in court during a match against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Also Read: Jimmy to mentor English pacers
ADVERTISEMENT
Absolutely heartbreaking news coming from the Junior Asian Badminton Championships about the loss of young badminton player Zhang Zhi Jie.— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 30, 2024
I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang's family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today.
Zhang was rushed to the hospital immediately, but any attempt to help him went in vain as he passed away on Sunday night. “Absolutely heartbreaking news. I offer my deepest condolences to Zhang’s family during this devastating time. The world has lost a remarkable talent today,” ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu posted on X.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever<