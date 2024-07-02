Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jimmy to mentor English pacers

Updated on: 02 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The 41-year-old is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan

James Anderson

England great James Anderson will join the team’s backroom staff as a fast-bowling mentor when he retires from Test cricket following next week’s series opener against the West Indies at Lord’s. 


The 41-year-old is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Anderson, however, has decided to end his Test career after England made it clear they wanted to move on ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes. But England managing director Rob Key told reporters on Monday: “After the Lord’s Test, Jimmy will continue in our set-up, and he’ll help a bit more as a mentor.”


