“The match was always inclined towards India", says Sneh Rana

India players celebrate with the winners’ trophy after defeating South Africa on Day Four of the one-off Test in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

India were made to wait a tad longer for the winning moment by centurion Laura Wolvaardt, but they eventually went past the line convincingly by 10 wickets on the fourth and final day of the one-off women’s Test against South Africa here on Monday.

India were required to chase a modest 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in their second innings and the hosts accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket. India had declared their first innings closed at 603 for six.

The opening duo of Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali Verma (24 not out) steered their side home comfortably. This is India’s second 10-wicket triumph in Tests after a scoring a similar win over the Proteas at Paarl in 2002.

After getting bundled out 266 in their first innings, South Africa fought well through hundred-makers Wolvaardt (122) and Sune Luus (109) in the second innings.

Spinner Sneh Rana said India were always confident of closing out the match despite the South African fightback in the second innings. “Are you demotivating us? [chuckles] We had positive vibes throughout [the match] and it never did cross our minds that South Africa was taking the game away from us,” Rana said.

“The match was always inclined towards India. We kept believing that we could take a wicket anytime, and that’s exactly what happened,” she added.

Brief scores

India 603-6d & 37-0 (S Verma 24) beat SA 266 & 373 (L Wolvaardt 122, S Luus 109, N de Klerk 61, M Kapp 31; R Gayakwad 2-55, D Sharma 2-95, S Rana 2-111) by 10 wkts

India to tour Oz for multi-format ‘A’ series

India and Australia will lock horns in a multi-format women’s A series in Queensland next month, in what is seen as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in less than four months’ time. The tour will comprise of three T20Is in Brisbane, three ODIs in Mackay and a four-day match at Gold Coast.

