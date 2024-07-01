Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > For now it stings SA skipper Markram

For now, it stings: SA skipper Markram

Updated on: 01 July,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Bridgetown
PTI |

South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls in a chase of 176 against India but fell short by seven runs despite Heinrich Klaasen’s awe-inspiring 27-ball 52 in the see-saw summit clash here on Saturday.

Aiden Markram

A devastated South African skipper Aiden Markram is hopeful that at some point he would be able to see the good in his team’s T20 World Cup campaign but for now, all he feels is a “sting” which, he hopes, will ensure a “fire in the belly for next time.”


South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls in a chase of 176 against India but fell short by seven runs despite Heinrich Klaasen’s awe-inspiring 27-ball 52 in the see-saw summit clash here on Saturday.


“It’s not the first game of cricket that’s been lost with a team needing 30 of 30—it’s more that India was allowed to bowl well, they’re allowed to field well, they’re allowed to go from that position to a position of strength. But like I mentioned, just for the time being, it stings a bit, but it’s good for it to sting,” said Markram.

