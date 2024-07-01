Muzumdar hails Rana’s work ethic after eight-wicket haul

However, SA fought their way back in the second innings, reaching 232-2 at stumps and now they trail by 105 runs

India’s Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of SA’s Masabata Klaas in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar lauded Sneh Rana’s willingness to work on her skills, while terming her eight-wicket haul against South Africa on Day Three of the one-off Test as “sensational.” Rana’s eight for 77 helped India bowl out South Africa for 266 in their first innings and gain a massive 337-run lead. India had made 603 for six before declaring their innings closed.

Amol Muzumdar

“She won the Player of the Match award against Australia [December, 2023], and then she played the Inter-Zonals in April. Coming into this Test, she attended the bowling camp at the NCA, where she worked on her bowling skills,” he told reporters in the post-match press-do. “The message is very clear that she is an integral part of the team and she delivered at the right time in the morning. To pick up eight wickets is sensational.”

However, SA fought their way back in the second innings, reaching 232-2 at stumps and now they trail by 105 runs. The Indians struggled with the ball and on the field, but Muzumdar said his wards can turn it around on the fourth and final day.

Brief scores

India 603-6d v South Africa 266 all out (M Kapp 74, S Luus 65; S Rana 8-55) and 232-2 (S Luus 109, L Wolvaardt 93*)

