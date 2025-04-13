Breaking News
Congress did not allow Ambedkar's last rites to be performed in Delhi: UP CM Adityanath

Updated on: 13 April,2025 02:59 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar by denying him a memorial and not permitting his last rites in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

Accusing the Congress of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that the grand old party denied the architect of the Indian Constitution a memorial and did not allow his last rites to take place in the national capital.


The chief minister made this assertion while addressing a workshop held under 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh in Lucknow.


"First they (apparently pointing towards the Congress) made Babasaheb Ambedkar lose the elections. After his 'mahaparinirvaan', they did not allow his last rites to be performed in Delhi. The Congress also did not allow his memorial to come up," said Adityanath.


"In 1976, they brought an amendment in the Constitution and inserted a word against which Babasaheb had himself given arguments," he added.

The last rites of Dr Ambedkar, who died at his home in Delhi on December 6, 1956, were performed according to Buddhist traditions. 

His cremation took place at Chaitya Bhoomi in Maharashtra's Mumbai city. 

